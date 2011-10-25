* News of canceled European finmin meeting revives bids

NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Tuesday after the cancellation of a European finance ministers' meeting cast doubts over a plan to tackle the region's deepening debt crisis and revived safe-haven bids for bonds.

Weaker-than-expected U.S. data on housing and consumer confidence revived worries about a U.S. recession and erased earlier losses tied partly to Wall Street dealers preparing to make room for this week's $99 billion in Treasury supply.

In a choppy, thin market, the U.S. Treasury will sell $35 billion worth of new two-year notes later Tuesday.

European Union finance ministers have cancelled a meeting set for Wednesday but the summit of EU leaders and of the euro zone leaders in Brussels will proceed, an EU spokesman said on Tuesday. For more, see [ID:nW8E7LD00V]

Although some analysts said the cancelled meeting is not crucial for European leaders to produce a credible solution to contain the region's debt crisis, it fueled fears that European policy-makers could not agree on a strategy that would protect European banks and restructure Greek sovereign debt.

"This is a last-minute curveball that increases uncertainty. Risky assets tend not to like uncertainty. They like stability," said Russ Certo, head of rates at Gleacher & Co. in Stamford, Connecticut.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 20/32 in price for a yield of 2.16 percent, down 7 basis points from late on Monday and from 2.27 percent touched earlier. This low was a couple of basis points shy of 2.29 percent set last week, which was the highest since late August.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR jumped 1-26/32 for a yield of 3.18 percent, down 9 basis points on the day.

Before the news of the cancelled meeting, there were signs that European leaders remain divided over how to stop the debt crisis among peripheral euro zone nations from spiraling into a global crisis.

Investors are beginning to downgrade their expectations of a grand scheme from Wednesday's summit. Euro zone officials signaled numerous issues to address the crisis have not been resolved. For more, see [ID:nB5E7LJ025]

TWO-YEAR SUPPLY

Shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the U.S. Treasury Department will announce the results of its $35 billion two-year note auction.

In the "when-issued" market, traders expect these debt due in Oct. 2013 would sell at a yield of 0.2900 percent US2YTWI=TWEB, which was above the high yield of 0.2490 percent at September's auction.

The Treasury will sell $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

This week's coupon note sales will raise nearly $42 billion in cash for the government after repaying $57 billion in maturing debt.

The two-year debt sale comes after the Federal Reserve bought $4.6 billion of Treasuries maturing between Oct 2017 and Aug 2019. The Fed's latest purchase is part its $400 billion "Operation Twist" program aimed to stimulate lending. For more, see [ID:nTAR001216]

On the data front, Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller said U.S. home prices in 20 cities were unchanged in August, falling short of the 0.1 percent predicted by analysts polled by Reuters. For more, see [ID:nN1E79O0E1]

The Conference Board said its U.S. consumer confidence index fell to 39.8 in September, the lowest since March 2009. For more, see [ID:nN9E7K9021]

