NEW YORK Oct 25 The price of the 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR extended its gain to one point on Tuesday, part of an overall U.S. bond market move higher based on a revived bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The 10-year note US10YT=RR was up one point in mid-afternoon trade, its yield falling to 2.13 percent from 2.24 percent late on Monday.