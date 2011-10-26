* Traders cling to hopes of European debt crisis solution

* U.S. Fed to sell $8 bln to $9 bln in Treasuries

* EU summit may complicate $35 bln 5-year note sale (Updates market action, adds quote, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 26 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as investors pared some safe-haven bond holdings, clinging to hopes that European leaders will deliver a solution to the region's deepening debt crisis.

EU policy-makers, who are meeting in Brussels, remain divided over critical steps on how to prevent the fiscal woes of debt-laden nations from spiraling into a global crisis.

Investors and dealers, while waiting for answers from Europe, are preparing for $35 billion in five-year government debt, part of this week's $99 billion in note supply.

They are also readying for the Federal Reserve to sell later Wednesday short-dated government debt, part of its $400 billion "Operation Twist" program.

"People are hoping for something cohesive from Europe," said Sean Murphy, Treasury trader at SG Americas Securities in New York.

After Tuesday's rally, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 11/32 in price for a yield of 2.16 percent, up 4 basis points from on Tuesday.

After Tuesday's rally, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 11/32 in price for a yield of 2.16 percent, up 4 basis points from on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was down 16/32 with a yield of 3.16 percent, up 2.5 basis points from Tuesday's close.

Hopes of a comprehensive strategy to tackle Europe's debt predicament were supported by a vote in Germany's lower house of parliament approving a motion to increase the firepower of the European Financial Stability Facility.

The strengthening of the 440-billion-euro bailout fund is seen as a critical step to ringfence the crisis, as policy-makers seek agreement on the level of recapitalization of European banks and the share of losses that private investors will take on Greek sovereign debt.

EU leaders are scheduled to start their latest summit at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), followed at 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) by the meeting of the euro zone heads of state. For more, see [ID:nB5E7LJ025]

It looks likely that concrete details on a solution won't be unveiled until Nov. 7-8, when EU and euro zone finance ministers are next scheduled to meet. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)