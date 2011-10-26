* U.S. Fed sells $8.87 bln in debt due in March-Sept 2014

* EU summit may complicate $35 bln 5-year note sale

* Decent bidding seen if 5-year yield stays above 1 pct (Updates market action, adds quote, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 26 U.S. Treasuries prices declined on Wednesday as investors pared some safe-haven bond holdings, clinging to hopes that European leaders will deliver a solution to the region's deepening debt crisis.

EU policy-makers, who are meeting in Brussels, remain divided over critical steps on how to prevent the fiscal woes of debt-laden nations from spiraling into a global crisis.

"People are hoping for something cohesive from Europe," said Sean Murphy, Treasury trader at SG Americas Securities in New York.

Investors and dealers were also preparing for $35 billion in five-year government debt, part of this week's $99 billion in note supply.

Traders also reduced their short-dated Treasuries holdings ahead of selling from the Federal Reserve as a part of its $400 billion "Operation Twist" program aimed at stimulating long-term lending. The U.S. central bank sold $8.87 billion of debt due from March to September 2014 from its $1.67 trillion Treasuries holding.

After Tuesday's rally, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 7/32 in price for a yield of 2.14 percent, up 3 basis points from on Tuesday.

Trading was choppy on above-average volume. Some traders booked profits in case there is a meaningful plan from Europe, while others bought long-dated debt whenever yields drifted above 2.15 percent on 10-year notes and 3.15 percent on 30-year bonds, traders and analysts said.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was especially volatile. It moved into positive territory several times, but gains quickly faded. It last traded down 9/32 with a yield of 3.15 percent, up 1.5 basis points from Tuesday's close. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Other euro zone debt crisis stories [nL6E7HL0JK] Graphic on talks' market impact: r.reuters.com/van64s Analysis on Sarkozy and France's AAA [nL5E7LP0LO] Analysis on flawed euro zone strategy [nL5E7LO18I] Interactive timeline of crisis r.reuters.com/rev89r ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Hopes of a comprehensive strategy to tackle Europe's debt crisis were supported after Germany's lower house of parliament voted to approve a motion to increase the firepower of the euro zone's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility.

The strengthening of the 440 billion euro fund is seen as a critical step to contain the crisis, as policy makers seek agreement on the level of recapitalization of European banks and the share of losses that private investors will take on Greek sovereign debt.

"It's all eyes and ears on Europe," said Kevin Flanagan, chief fixed income strategist at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Purchase, New York.

EU leaders were scheduled to start their latest summit at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), followed at 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) by the meeting of the euro zone heads of state. For more, see [ID:nB5E7LJ025]

It looked likely that concrete details on a solution will not be unveiled until Nov. 7-8, when EU and euro zone finance ministers are next scheduled to meet.

In the meantime, traders expect decent bidding for the new five-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) if the Treasury sells them with a yield above 1 percent.

In the "when-issued" market, traders anticipate they would clear at a high yield of 1.064 percent US5YTWI=TWEB as of 11:20 a.m. (1520 GMT). (Editing by Leslie Adler)