* U.S. Fed sells $8.87 bln in debt due in March-Sept 2014
* EU summit may complicate $35 bln 5-year note sale
* Decent bidding seen if 5-year yield stays above 1 pct
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 26 U.S. Treasuries prices
declined on Wednesday as investors pared some safe-haven bond
holdings, clinging to hopes that European leaders will deliver
a solution to the region's deepening debt crisis.
EU policy-makers, who are meeting in Brussels, remain
divided over critical steps on how to prevent the fiscal woes
of debt-laden nations from spiraling into a global crisis.
"People are hoping for something cohesive from Europe,"
said Sean Murphy, Treasury trader at SG Americas Securities in
New York.
Investors and dealers were also preparing for $35 billion
in five-year government debt, part of this week's $99 billion
in note supply.
Traders also reduced their short-dated Treasuries holdings
ahead of selling from the Federal Reserve as a part of its $400
billion "Operation Twist" program aimed at stimulating
long-term lending. The U.S. central bank sold $8.87 billion of
debt due from March to September 2014 from its $1.67 trillion
Treasuries holding.
After Tuesday's rally, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
US10YT=RR were down 7/32 in price for a yield of 2.14
percent, up 3 basis points from on Tuesday.
Trading was choppy on above-average volume. Some traders
booked profits in case there is a meaningful plan from Europe,
while others bought long-dated debt whenever yields drifted
above 2.15 percent on 10-year notes and 3.15 percent on 30-year
bonds, traders and analysts said.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was especially volatile. It
moved into positive territory several times, but gains quickly
faded. It last traded down 9/32 with a yield of 3.15 percent,
up 1.5 basis points from Tuesday's close.
Hopes of a comprehensive strategy to tackle Europe's debt
crisis were supported after Germany's lower house of parliament
voted to approve a motion to increase the firepower of the euro
zone's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility.
The strengthening of the 440 billion euro fund is seen as a
critical step to contain the crisis, as policy makers seek
agreement on the level of recapitalization of European banks
and the share of losses that private investors will take on
Greek sovereign debt.
"It's all eyes and ears on Europe," said Kevin Flanagan,
chief fixed income strategist at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in
Purchase, New York.
EU leaders were scheduled to start their latest summit at
11 a.m. (1500 GMT), followed at 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) by the
meeting of the euro zone heads of state. For more, see
[ID:nB5E7LJ025]
It looked likely that concrete details on a solution will
not be unveiled until Nov. 7-8, when EU and euro zone finance
ministers are next scheduled to meet.
In the meantime, traders expect decent bidding for the new
five-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) if the Treasury sells them
with a yield above 1 percent.
In the "when-issued" market, traders anticipate they would
clear at a high yield of 1.064 percent US5YTWI=TWEB as of
11:20 a.m. (1520 GMT).
