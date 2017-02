NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S. Treasuries prices cut losses on Wednesday afternoon after the Treasury's five-year note auction drew a strong bid.

The five-year US5YTWI=TWEB note auction got a "strong reception, with the combined direct and indirect bids (non-dealers) taking 59.7 percent of the issue, more than the 54 percent average for of the last four five-year auctions," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 11/32 in price before the auction and briefly trimmed their loss to 6/32 after the sale. (Editing by Diane Craft)