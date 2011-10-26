* Stock gains hurt safe-haven bid for Treasuries

* Euro zone draft statement curbs safe-haven bid

* Draft cites plan to leverage rescue fund 'several fold'

* Higher yields help 5-yr Treasury note auction (Updates prices, comment, changes byline)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Oct 26 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as a stock market rally and progress on the euro zone debt crisis damped investors' desire for safe-haven U.S. debt.

News that the euro zone planned to leverage its 440 billion euro rescue fund, the EFSF, "several fold" lifted stocks and further depressed safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The one exception was the Treasury's sale of five-year notes, which got a good reception as recent price cuts and a corresponding rise in yields drew buyers.

News of the well-bid auction briefly caused Treasuries to trim some losses, but bonds moved down again when stocks rose.

Even as the euro zone news boosted riskier assets and hurt bonds, analysts said market volatility could persist.

While the euro zone plans to leverage the EFSF, finance ministers will agree on the details of how that will be done only in November, according to a draft statement obtained by Reuters and to be issued after a summit on Wednesday.

The statement said two options are being considered to leverage the fund, one involving issuing risk insurance and the other built around the facility taking part in a special purpose investment vehicle. Both models could be deployed simultaneously, the draft statement said. For more, see: [ID:nLDE79O03J]

The Eurogroup of finance ministers will be asked to finalize the terms and conditions for how the EFSF will operate under the leverage schemes in November, the statement said.

"Even when the plan is laid out, it does not necessarily mean that everything from then on will be very smooth. Volatility will continue in the markets," said James Barnes, senior fixed-income manager at National Penn Investors Trust Company in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

The draft statement said the EFSF's resources could be further enhanced, possibly with cooperation from the International Monetary Fund. The draft statement also called on Spain to do more to bring its budget into line, while praising it for the steps taken so far.

"People are hoping for something cohesive from Europe," said Sean Murphy, Treasury trader at SG Americas Securities. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

After Tuesday's rally, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 26/32, their yields rising to 2.21 percent, up 9 basis points from on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was down 1-25/32, its yield rising to 3.22 percent from 3.13 percent on Tuesday.

Hopes of a comprehensive strategy to tackle Europe's debt predicament were supported by news that Germany's lower house of parliament approved the motion to increase the firepower of the European Financial Stability Facility.

The strengthening of the 440 billion euro bailout fund is seen as a critical step to contain the crisis as policymakers seek agreement on the level of recapitalization of European banks and the share of losses that private investors take on Greek sovereign debt.

It looks likely that concrete figures on a crisis solution will not be unveiled until Nov. 7-8, when EU and euro zone finance ministers are next scheduled to meet. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)