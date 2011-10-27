* EU debt deal pares pessimism, safe-haven bond holdings

* U.S. Treasury to sell $29 billion in 7-year notes

* Fed to buy $2.25-$2.75 billion in long-dated Treasuries

* Two-year note yield breaks above 100-day moving average

* U.S. Q3 GDP matches expectations, rising 2.5 percent (Updates market action, adds quotes, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 27 A widely expected plan to contain Europe's debt crisis soothed investor fears on Thursday, spurring a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries with more losses likely in the short term.

The market decline could curb bidding at a $29 billion auction of new 7-year note supply later Thursday, the last of this week's $99 billion coupon supply.

"For now, the market is looking at this deal favorably. It puts away some of the doom-and-gloom," said Thomas Roth, executive director in U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.

The market sell-off briefly pushed the two-year note yield US2YT=RR above its 100-day moving average and the 30-year bond yield US30YT=RR to its highest since mid-September.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 24/32 in price for a yield of 2.29 percent, up almost 9 basis points from late on Wednesday.

Wall Street stocks opened strongly with the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX rising 1.6 percent and gained momentum, rising nearly 2 percent higher. See [.N]

Bond prices rebounded from their earlier lows after data released by the government supported the view the U.S. economy is likely to remain in a low-growth pattern due to a sluggish jobs market.

The government's first reading on third-quarter gross domestic product was a 2.5 percent annualized increase, matching analysts forecast. For more, see [ID:nCAT005542]

At a summit in Brussels on Wednesday, European leaders agreed on a recapitalization of European banks and a strengthening of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to 1.0 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion).

They later announced a deal under which private banks and insurers would accept 50 percent losses on their Greek debt holdings in the latest bid to reduce Athens' massive debt load to sustainable levels. For more, see [ID:nL5E7LR3HM]

The key measures aimed at averting weaker euro zone nations' fiscal problem from spiraling into a global crisis have been anticipated, but doubts persist whether they are sufficient given the lack of details. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Other euro zone debt crisis stories [ID:nL5E7LR1WL] Euro zone meetings graphic link.reuters.com/van64s Euro crisis timeline link.reuters.com/rev89r EXCLUSIVE-U.S. lawmakers unfazed by downgrade risk [ID:nN1E79P2CT] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Still the dramatic rally in global stock markets and other risky investments in the wake of this deal might have caught some traders who had bet a negative stock reaction to the plan off guard, analysts and traders said.

"A lot people were betting one way. Then they were getting out," Roth said.

On the supply front, the Federal Reserve plans to buy in the open market $2.25 billion to $2.75 billion in Treasuries due in Feb. 2036 to Aug. 2041, which is part of its $400 billon "Operation Twist" with the goal to help the economy.

The seven-year Treasury note sale is competing with a wave of higher-yielding corporate bond supply including offerings from the Korea Development Bank and Abu Dhabi-based International Petroleum Investment Co. For more, see [USC/]

In the when-issued market, traders expected the seven-year notes due in Oct 2018 US7YTWI=TWEB to sell at a yield of 1.757 percent as of 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT). The seven-year note sale results will be released shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)