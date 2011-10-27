* EU debt deal pares pessimism, safe-haven bond holdings

* U.S. Treasury to sell $29 billion in 7-year notes

* Fed buys $2.5 bln long-dated debt for "Operation Twist"

* Two-year note yield breaks above 100-day moving average

* U.S. Q3 GDP matches expectations, rising 2.5 percent (Updates with late morning action, adds quotes)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 27 A widely expected plan to contain Europe's debt crisis soothed investor fears on Thursday, spurring a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries, with more losses likely in the short term.

The market decline could curb bidding at a $29 billion auction of new 7-year note supply later on Thursday, the last of this week's $99 billion coupon supply.

"This good news has given reason for people to take some profit after the recent bond rally. There is also some allocation back into riskier assets," said Gary Pollack, head of fixed income trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York.

The market sell-off briefly pushed the two-year note yield US2YT=RR above its 100-day moving average and the 30-year bond yield US30YT=RR to its highest since mid-September.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 23/32 in price for a yield of 2.29 percent, up almost 9 basis points from late on Wednesday.

Wall Street stocks rallied, with the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX gaining more than 2 percent. See [.N]

Bond prices rebounded from their early lows after data released by the government supported the view the U.S. economy is likely to remain in a low-growth pattern due to sluggish labor and housing conditions.

The government's first reading on third-quarter gross domestic product was a 2.5 percent annualized increase, matching analysts' forecast. For more, see [ID:nCAT005542]

At a summit in Brussels on Wednesday, European leaders agreed on a recapitalization of European banks and a strengthening of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to 1.0 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion).

They later announced a deal under which private banks and insurers would accept 50 percent losses on their Greek debt holdings in the latest bid to reduce Athens' massive debt load to sustainable levels. For more, see [ID:nL5E7LR3HM]

The key measures aimed at averting weaker euro zone nations' fiscal problems from spiraling into a global crisis had been anticipated, but doubts persist whether they are sufficient, given the lack of details.

"This is buying the European Union some time, but a lot of the deal needs to be worked out," Pollack said.

Still, the dramatic rally in global stock markets and other risky investments in the wake of this deal might have caught off guard some traders who had bet on a negative stock reaction to the plan, analysts and traders said.

"A lot people were betting one way. Then they were getting out," said Thomas Roth, executive director in U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.

On the supply front, the Federal Reserve bought in the open market $2.5 billion in Treasuries due in Feb. 2036 to Feb. 2041, part of its $400 billon "Operation Twist" to help the economy.

The seven-year Treasury note sale is competing with a wave of higher-yielding corporate bond supply, including offerings from the Korea Development Bank and Abu Dhabi-based International Petroleum Investment Co. [USC/]

In the when-issued market, traders expected the seven-year notes due in Oct 2018 US7YTWI=TWEB to sell at a yield of 1.757 percent as of 11:21 a.m. (1521 GMT). The seven-year note sale results will be released shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)