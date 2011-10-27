NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S. Treasuries, already lower
as a plan to contain Europe's debt crisis and a stock market
rally drained demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt,
extended losses on Thursday after seeing weak demand for a
seven-year note auction.
Immediately after the auction's 1 p.m. bidding deadline,
the U.S. 10-year note US10YT=RR extended its loss to more
than a point, down 1-8/32, its yield rising to 2.36 percent
from 2.21 percent on Wednesday.
The 30-year Treasury bond extended its already sharp loss
to more than three points, falling 3-24/32, allowing its yield
to rise to 3.42 percent from 3.23 percent on Wednesday.
Gains of more than 3 percent in two major U.S. stock
indexes .SPX.IXIC had already depressed prices of U.S.
Treasuries before the auction.
Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co. in
New York, said the seven-year auction was "poorly bid,"
stopping 3 basis poitns above the 1 p.m. when-issued bid.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)