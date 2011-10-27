NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S. Treasuries, already lower as a plan to contain Europe's debt crisis and a stock market rally drained demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt, extended losses on Thursday after seeing weak demand for a seven-year note auction.

Immediately after the auction's 1 p.m. bidding deadline, the U.S. 10-year note US10YT=RR extended its loss to more than a point, down 1-8/32, its yield rising to 2.36 percent from 2.21 percent on Wednesday.

The 30-year Treasury bond extended its already sharp loss to more than three points, falling 3-24/32, allowing its yield to rise to 3.42 percent from 3.23 percent on Wednesday.

Gains of more than 3 percent in two major U.S. stock indexes .SPX.IXIC had already depressed prices of U.S. Treasuries before the auction.

Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York, said the seven-year auction was "poorly bid," stopping 3 basis poitns above the 1 p.m. when-issued bid.

