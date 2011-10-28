NEW YORK Oct 28 Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR extended their gain to two points and the benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR briefly stood one point higher on Friday.

The move came as Italian government bond yields extended their rise on Friday after a disappointing debt auction suggested a euro zone rescue deal had not gone far enough to restore investor appetite for Italian debt. [ID:nL5E7LS1EG]

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR, which fell 1-1/2 points in price the previous day, were up nearly a point at midday on Friday, their yields easing to 2.30 percent from 2.40 percent late on Thursday.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds, which fell more than four points on Thursday, were up two points on Friday, their yields easing to falling to 3.35 percent from 3.46 percent late on Thursday.

(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)