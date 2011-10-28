* Higher yields, price cuts draw buyers

* Euphoria on euro zone debt crisis plan tempered

* Italian yields jump after disappointing auction

* September spending jump said to bode well for Q4 GDP

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as lower prices and the highest yields in more than 2-1/2 months drew buyers.

The euphoria that caused riskier assets to rally on Thursday on Europe's new strategy to contain its debt crisis cooled somewhat. That added support to the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

U.S. Treasuries reached their best levels after an auction of Italian government debt suggested the euro zone rescue deal had not restored investor appetite for Italian debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR, which fell 1-1/2 points in price the previous day, were up 27/32 at midday on Friday, their yields easing to 2.30 percent from 2.40 percent late on Thursday.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds, which fell more than four points on Thursday, were up two points on Friday, their yields falling to 3.36 percent from 3.46 percent late on Thursday.

Thursday's rise in yields, which lured buyers on Friday, was the sharpest jump in 2-1/2 months.

But the very mild profit-taking in stocks in the context of the previous day's rally indicated markets gave some credence to the idea that Europe could implement its rescue plan.

That, with recent evidence of U.S. economic growth, hampered the bond market's recovery from Thursday's sell-off.

"The U.S. economic numbers, while not great, have gotten better and yesterday's Q3 GDP report just validated that growth has accelerated," said Cary Leahey, managing director and senior economist at Decision Economics in New York.

On Friday, the government reported a 0.6 percent jump in U.S. consumer spending during September, boding well for fourth quarter economic activity.

"What recession?" said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo/Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. "This (spending jump) puts GDP growth in a good position to follow-up on the third quarter's 2.5 percent growth.

"The risk is Q4 could be a blow-out quarter for GDP growth on the upside, especially if car sales move up closer to 13.5 million," he said.

Monetary policy could also offer more support to the economy, helping riskier assets like stocks at the expense of safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) deflator, stood at just 1.6 percent year-on-year in September, according to a government report released on Friday.

"The Fed will take the view that inflation is under control and may take fresh measures to aid the economy," Rupkey said.

Such measures could include an announcement at next week's policy meeting that the Fed will buy mortgage-backed securities outright to aid the housing market and help bring down 30-year mortgage yields, he said.

Other economic data showed consumer spending grew in September. Though a decline in personal savings cast doubt on whether the spending was sustainable, other economists argue that spending in one quarter becomes income in the next. (Editing by Andrew Hay)