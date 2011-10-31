NEW YORK Oct 31 The 30-year Treasury bond
US30YT=RR extended an early gain to a point on Monday as a
safe-haven bid fueled demand for U.S. debt.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it had informed
MF Global MF.N that it had been suspended from conducting new
business with the New York Fed.
The New York Fed said the suspension would continue until
MF Global establishes, to the satisfaction of the New York Fed,
that MF Global is "fully capable of discharging the
responsibilities set out in the New York Fed's policy" on
relationships with primary dealers, or until the New York Fed
decides to terminate MF Global's status as a primary dealer.
( Editing by W Simon )