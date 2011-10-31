NEW YORK Oct 31 The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR extended an early gain to a point on Monday as a safe-haven bid fueled demand for U.S. debt.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it had informed MF Global MF.N that it had been suspended from conducting new business with the New York Fed.

The New York Fed said the suspension would continue until MF Global establishes, to the satisfaction of the New York Fed, that MF Global is "fully capable of discharging the responsibilities set out in the New York Fed's policy" on relationships with primary dealers, or until the New York Fed decides to terminate MF Global's status as a primary dealer. ( Editing by W Simon )