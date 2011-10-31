* Risk appetite cools, safe-haven bid heats up
* Italian and Spanish bond yields rise sharply
* NY Fed suspends MF Global as a primary dealer
* Two-day Fed monetary policy meeting begins Tuesday
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. Treasuries prices rallied
on Monday as investor appetite for risk cooled, re-fueling the
bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's suspension of
troubled MF Global MF.N from conducting new business with the
New York Fed added to the nervousness. But demand for
safe-haven U.S. debt was motivated by more than the troubles of
one firm.
"Difficulties for individual companies can sometimes cause
a safe-haven bid, but there are more than enough macro stories
in Europe, Japan and China this morning to explain why bonds
are moving as they are," said Andrew Milligan, head of global
strategy at Standard Life Investments in Edinburgh.
"Euphoria about the euro zone package (to address the
continent's debt crisis) has been tempered as the harsh reality
of the detail begins to bite," he said, pointing to forecasts
that France could enter recession this winter as banks are
forced to cut back on lending.
"This is encouraging speculation that the European Central
Bank might cut interest rates, if not this week, then at its
next meeting," Milligan said, referring to the European Central
Bank.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 26/32 on
Monday, their yields falling to 2.22 percent from 2.32 percent
late on Friday.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds rose 2-13/32, their yields
falling to 3.25 percent from 3.37 percent late on Friday.
Soaring Italian and Spanish bond yields prompted the ECB to
buy Italian and Spanish debt. That briefly pushed two-year
Italian yields down by around 15 basis points before they
returned to nearly their highest levels since the ECB began
buying the paper in September.
Belgium's debt costs rose at a bond auction that drew
reasonable demand, reflecting pressure on non-core euro zone
issuance from a market uneasy about implementation of last
week's anti-crisis plan. [ID:nL5E7LV1SY]
The safety bid that drove U.S. Treasuries prices higher
also lifted safe-haven German government bonds.
Investors worry whether the write-down on Greek debt agreed
to by its private creditors is big enough to put the country's
debt back on a sustainable path.
Japan sold the yen for the second time in less than three
months after it hit another record high against the dollar,
saying it intervened to counter speculative moves that were
hurting the economy. [ID:nL4E7LV0D4]
In Vienna, China President Hu Jintao said Europe had the
capacity to overcome its economic problems but offered no
indication as to whether Beijing could play a major role in
helping solve the euro zone's debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7LV1K4]
As for MF Global, the New York Fed said the firm would be
suspended until it established, to the satisfaction of the New
York Fed, that it was "fully capable of discharging the
responsibilities" set out in the New York Fed's policy on
relationships with primary dealers.
Primary dealers serve as trading counterparties of the New
York Fed in its implementation of monetary policy.
The Institute of Supply Management-Chicago releases its
October index of manufacturing activity at 9:45 a.m. (1345
GMT). Economists forecast a reading of 59.0, compared with 60.4
in September.
A two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting begins on Tuesday.
Fed officials remain worried about the U.S. economy's health
and are looking at ways to offer more monetary stimulus --
including helping distressed housing markets. [ID:nN1E79P0Z8]
"The bottom line is they want the economy to grow much
faster," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist for
Prudential Fixed Income.
"(The Fed does) not expect any help from the fiscal side
and given what's going on with wages and real estate prices,
they have very little concern about the potential for
wage-price spiral here," he said. The government releases
October U.S. employment data on Friday.