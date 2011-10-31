* Stock losses rev up bid for safe-haven U.S. debt
* NY Fed suspends MF Global as a primary dealer
* Two-day Fed monetary policy meeting begins Tuesday
* Italian, Spanish yields up; safe-haven bund yields down
(Updates comment, prices)
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. Treasuries prices rallied
on Monday as stock market losses hurt investors' appetite for
risk, refueling the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Major stock indices .SPX.IXIC.DJI fell more than 1
percent after rallying strongly this month.
The bankruptcy of MF Global MF.N added to the
nervousness.
"It's the move down in stocks and also one of those 'Who's
next?' trades prompted by the MF Global bankruptcy filing. But
it's also because, after a phenomenal month, investors can't
help but have second thoughts on the last day of the month,
particularly given what little transpired last week in Europe,"
said Cary Leahey, managing director and senior economist at
Decision Economics in New York.
MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N, a primary dealer and futures
broker run by former Goldman Sachs chief Jon Corzine, filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy after a tentative deal with a buyer fell
through. The New York Federal Reserve suspended the firm from
conducting new business with the central bank.[nN1E79U0DF]
The appetite for safe-haven U.S. debt was whetted by more
than the troubles of one firm.
"Euphoria about the Eurozone package (to address the
continent's debt crisis) has been tempered as the harsh reality
of the detail begins to bite," said Andrew Milligan, head of
global strategy at Standard Life Investments in Edinburgh.
European policymakers "made stabs in all the right
directions, dealing with Greece, bank solvency and the larger
question of contagion," said Leahey. "But a lot of detail
remains to be filled in and the timeframe for recapitalizing
European banks is surprisingly slow."
Compounding the implementation issues "is the basic problem
of how to achieve the stronger growth needed to service debt
when everybody is tightening their belts," Leahey said.
France, for instance, has said a growth forecast of 1.75
percent for next year will have to be scaled back, which will
make revisions to the 2012 budget necessary in order not to
breach deficit-cutting targets. [ID:nL5E7LP46G]
"In the past when small economies have done what we'd all
love Greece to do, they did it against a much stronger global
and European economic backdrop," Leahey said.
Soaring Italian and Spanish bond yields prompted the
European Central Bank to buy Italian and Spanish debt.
In contrast, safe-haven U.S. debt rallied.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR rose 29/32, their
yields falling to 2.21 percent from 2.32 percent on Friday.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds rose 2-19/32, their yields
falling to 3.24 percent from 3.37 percent late on Friday.
The safety bid that drove U.S. Treasuries prices higher
also lifted safe-haven German government bonds as peripheral
bonds came under pressure.
Japan sold the yen for the second time in less than three
months after it hit another record high against the dollar,
saying it intervened to counter speculative moves that were
hurting the economy. [ID:nL4E7LV0D4]
In Vienna, Chinese President Hu Jintao said Europe had the
capacity to overcome its economic problems, but offered no
indication as to whether Beijing could play a major role in
helping solve the euro zone's debt crisis. [nL5E7LV1K4]
A two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting begins on Tuesday,
with Fed officials worried about the U.S. economy's health and
looking at ways to offer more monetary stimulus -- including
helping the distressed housing market. [nN1E79P0Z8]
"The bottom line is they want the economy to grow much
faster," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist for
Prudential Fixed Income.
"(The Fed does) not expect any help from the fiscal side
and given what's going on with wages and real estate prices,
they have very little concern about the potential for
wage-price spiral here," he said.
The government releases October U.S. employment data on
Friday.
(Editing by Dan Grebler)