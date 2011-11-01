NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. Treasuries, already up
strongly on a safety bid driven by Greece's decision to hold a
referendum on a bailout package involving severe austerity
measures, registered a short-lived uptick on news of a
weaker-than-expected ISM manufacturing index reading.
The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing
index read 50.8 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had
expected a reading of 52.0. Readings above 50 reflect expansion
in the manufacturing sector.
After the 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) ISM report, the 10-year
note US10YT=RR was up 31/32 in price. Its yield stood at 2.01
percent.
