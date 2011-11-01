* Planned Greek vote on loans, austerity, feeds bid
* Stocks losses fuel bid for safe-haven U.S. debt
* Two-day Fed monetary policy meeting begins Tuesday
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. Treasuries climbed for
the third straight day on Tuesday as Greece's planned vote on
severe austerity measures needed to get its latest loans to
prevent default drove demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.
Greece, the birthplace of democracy, said it would hold a
referendum on a new aid package from the European Union,
asking voters to decide on whether they wanted to adopt the
drastic spending cuts required to get its next set of rescue
loans from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund.
The possibility that Greek voters could vote down the euro
zone's rescue plan raised the specter of a Greek default and a
financial market panic that could undermine investors' faith
in the debt of other European countries.
Volatile and skittish markets reacted accordingly.
A bid for safe-haven U.S. debt pushed benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes up more than 1 point and drove their yields
below 2 percent to 1.99 percent from 2.11 percent on Monday.
"Greece," said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone &
McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey. "It's a
return of the safe-haven bid after Greece's decision to hold a
referendum took everyone by surprise."
"A great deal of work was done last week at the European
summit to stave off a Greek default," Canavan said. "Putting
(the rescue package) up for referendum raises the risk that it
was all for naught.
"If the Greeks shoot it down, then Greece will be forced
to default with a further risk that they could be forced out
of the euro," Canavan said. "That would be bad for everyone
and, therefore, good for Treasuries as people seek safety."
In Europe, German bund futures FGBLc1, another
safe-haven asset, rallied as yields on bonds issued by
peripheral issuers, including Italy, rose after senior members
of Greece's ruling party called on Prime Minister George
Papandreou to resign.
On Wall Street, the three major U.S. stock indexes
.SPX.IXIC.DJI fell more than 2 percent.
"The sharp increase in European peripheral debt yields on
fears of a Greek default and the broader fears engendered by
that also caused investors to flee equity markets for the
safety of U.S. debt," Canavan said.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR rose 3 points in
price, pushing their yields below 3 percent to 2.99 percent
from 3.13 percent late Monday.
A two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting began on Tuesday,
with Fed officials worried about the U.S. economy's health and
looking at ways to offer more monetary stimulus -- including
helping the distressed housing market. [ID:nN1E79P0Z8]
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its
manufacturing index read 50.8 in October. Economists polled by
Reuters had expected a reading of 52.0. Readings above 50
reflect expansion in the manufacturing sector.
(Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Jan Paschal)