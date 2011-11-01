* Planned Greek vote on loans, austerity, feeds bid

* Stocks losses fuel bid for safe-haven U.S. debt

* Two-day Fed monetary policy meeting begins Tuesday

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. Treasuries climbed for the third straight day on Tuesday as Greece's planned vote on severe austerity measures needed to get its latest loans to prevent default drove demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.

Greece, the birthplace of democracy, said it would hold a referendum on a new aid package from the European Union, asking voters to decide on whether they wanted to adopt the drastic spending cuts required to get its next set of rescue loans from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund.

The possibility that Greek voters could vote down the euro zone's rescue plan raised the specter of a Greek default and a financial market panic that could undermine investors' faith in the debt of other European countries.

Volatile and skittish markets reacted accordingly.

A bid for safe-haven U.S. debt pushed benchmark 10-year Treasury notes up more than 1 point and drove their yields below 2 percent to 1.99 percent from 2.11 percent on Monday.

"Greece," said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey. "It's a return of the safe-haven bid after Greece's decision to hold a referendum took everyone by surprise."

"A great deal of work was done last week at the European summit to stave off a Greek default," Canavan said. "Putting (the rescue package) up for referendum raises the risk that it was all for naught.

"If the Greeks shoot it down, then Greece will be forced to default with a further risk that they could be forced out of the euro," Canavan said. "That would be bad for everyone and, therefore, good for Treasuries as people seek safety."

In Europe, German bund futures FGBLc1, another safe-haven asset, rallied as yields on bonds issued by peripheral issuers, including Italy, rose after senior members of Greece's ruling party called on Prime Minister George Papandreou to resign.

On Wall Street, the three major U.S. stock indexes .SPX.IXIC.DJI fell more than 2 percent.

"The sharp increase in European peripheral debt yields on fears of a Greek default and the broader fears engendered by that also caused investors to flee equity markets for the safety of U.S. debt," Canavan said.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR rose 3 points in price, pushing their yields below 3 percent to 2.99 percent from 3.13 percent late Monday.

A two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting began on Tuesday, with Fed officials worried about the U.S. economy's health and looking at ways to offer more monetary stimulus -- including helping the distressed housing market. [ID:nN1E79P0Z8]

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its manufacturing index read 50.8 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 52.0. Readings above 50 reflect expansion in the manufacturing sector. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Jan Paschal)