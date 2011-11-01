* Planned Greek vote on EU aid package feeds bid
* Two-day Fed monetary policy meeting begins Tuesday
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. Treasuries prices climbed
for a third straight day on Tuesday as investors sought
safe-haven U.S. debt after Greece's surprise call for a
referendum on the latest deal for aid from the European Union.
Greece said it would hold a referendum on a new aid package
from the EU, designed to prevent a sovereign default, asking
voters to decide if they wanted to adopt the drastic spending
cuts required to get its next set of rescue loans from the euro
zone and the International Monetary Fund.
"We trust citizens, we believe in their judgment, we
believe in their decision," Prime Minister George Papandreou
told ruling socialist party lawmakers. [ID:nL5E7LT04D]
The possibility that Greek voters could vote down the euro
zone's rescue plan raised the specter of a Greek default and a
financial market panic that could undermine investors' faith in
the debt of other European countries.
"The Papandreou proposal threw a massive amount of
uncertainty into markets that really needed some stability,"
said Brian Svendahl, managing director and senior portfolio
manager at RBC Global Asset Management, with more than $250
billion in assets under management, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Bids for safe-haven U.S. debt pushed benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes up more than 1 point and drove their yields
below 2 percent to 1.98 percent from 2.11 percent on Monday.
"Greece's decision to hold a referendum took everyone by
surprise," said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone &
McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey. "A great
deal of work was done last week at the European summit to stave
off a Greek default. Putting (the rescue package) up for
referendum raises the risk that it was all for naught.
"If the Greeks shoot it down," Canavan said, "then Greece
will be forced to default with a further risk that they could
be forced out of the euro. That would be bad for everyone and,
therefore, good for Treasuries as people seek safety."
In Europe, German bund futures FGBLc1 rallied as yields
on bonds issued by peripheral euro zone nations, including
Italy, rose after senior members of Greece's ruling party
called on Prime Minister George Papandreou to resign.
Major U.S. stock indexes .SPX.IXIC.DJI fell more
than 2 percent on Wall Street.
"The sharp increase in European peripheral debt yields on
fears of a Greek default and the broader fears engendered by
that also caused investors to flee equity markets for the
safety of U.S. debt," Canavan said.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR rose more than 3
points in price, pushing their yields below 3 percent to 2.98
percent from 3.13 percent late Monday.
A two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting began on Tuesday,
with Fed officials worried about the U.S. economy's health and
looking at ways to offer more monetary stimulus, including
helping the distressed housing market. [ID:nN1E79P0Z8]
The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index
fell to 50.8 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had
expected a reading of 52.0. Readings above 50 reflect expansion
in the manufacturing sector.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)