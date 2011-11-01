* Planned Greek vote on EU aid package feeds bid

* Two-day Fed monetary policy meeting begins Tuesday (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. Treasuries prices climbed for a third straight day on Tuesday as investors sought safe-haven U.S. debt after Greece's surprise call for a referendum on the latest deal for aid from the European Union.

Greece said it would hold a referendum on a new aid package from the EU, designed to prevent a sovereign default, asking voters to decide if they wanted to adopt the drastic spending cuts required to get its next set of rescue loans from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund.

"We trust citizens, we believe in their judgment, we believe in their decision," Prime Minister George Papandreou told ruling socialist party lawmakers. [ID:nL5E7LT04D]

The possibility that Greek voters could vote down the euro zone's rescue plan raised the specter of a Greek default and a financial market panic that could undermine investors' faith in the debt of other European countries.

"The Papandreou proposal threw a massive amount of uncertainty into markets that really needed some stability," said Brian Svendahl, managing director and senior portfolio manager at RBC Global Asset Management, with more than $250 billion in assets under management, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Bids for safe-haven U.S. debt pushed benchmark 10-year Treasury notes up more than 1 point and drove their yields below 2 percent to 1.98 percent from 2.11 percent on Monday.

"Greece's decision to hold a referendum took everyone by surprise," said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey. "A great deal of work was done last week at the European summit to stave off a Greek default. Putting (the rescue package) up for referendum raises the risk that it was all for naught.

"If the Greeks shoot it down," Canavan said, "then Greece will be forced to default with a further risk that they could be forced out of the euro. That would be bad for everyone and, therefore, good for Treasuries as people seek safety."

In Europe, German bund futures FGBLc1 rallied as yields on bonds issued by peripheral euro zone nations, including Italy, rose after senior members of Greece's ruling party called on Prime Minister George Papandreou to resign.

Major U.S. stock indexes .SPX.IXIC.DJI fell more than 2 percent on Wall Street.

"The sharp increase in European peripheral debt yields on fears of a Greek default and the broader fears engendered by that also caused investors to flee equity markets for the safety of U.S. debt," Canavan said.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR rose more than 3 points in price, pushing their yields below 3 percent to 2.98 percent from 3.13 percent late Monday.

A two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting began on Tuesday, with Fed officials worried about the U.S. economy's health and looking at ways to offer more monetary stimulus, including helping the distressed housing market. [ID:nN1E79P0Z8]

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index fell to 50.8 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 52.0. Readings above 50 reflect expansion in the manufacturing sector. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)