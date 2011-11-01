* Planned Greek vote on EU aid package feeds bid

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. Treasuries prices climbed for a third straight day on Tuesday as worries that a euro zone plan reached last week would not resolve the region's debt crisis fueled safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields dipped below 2 percent after Greece's surprise call for a referendum on the deal for aid from the European Union, but Treasuries pared losses in the afternoon following media reports of growing opposition to the Greek referendum.

"Everything continues to trade on what is going on overseas," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle, adding "the plan that euro zone ministers agreed on last week has so many holes in it, and now Greece is balking at it."

"The exact shape of the agreement and the effect of the agreement remains to be seen, and waiting in the wings are Italy and Spain which are much huger problems than what Greece is," Hurley said.

Greece said it would hold a referendum on a new aid package from the EU, designed to prevent a sovereign default, asking voters to decide if they wanted to adopt the drastic spending cuts required to get its next set of rescue loans from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund. For details see [ID:nL5E7M1087].

The possibility that Greek voters could vote down the euro zone's rescue plan raised the specter of a Greek default and a financial market panic that could undermine investors' faith in the debt of other European countries.

Ten-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 23/32 higher in price to yield 2.03 percent, down from 2.11 percent late Monday. The yields dipped to 1.95 percent, marking the lowest in over three weeks.

Long bonds were heavily bolstered, with 30-year Treasuries US30YT=RR trading 1-25/32 higher in price to yield 3.05 percent after dipping to as low as 2.95 percent. Bond yields have lost over 30 basis points in three days.

"The Treasury market has moved a whole truckload in a very short time so it is not surprising to see a little bit of retrenchment going on" from the day's price highs, Hurley said.

"If the Greeks shoot (the euro zone deal) down, then Greece will be forced to default with a further risk that they could be forced out of the euro. That would be bad for everyone and, therefore, good for Treasuries as people seek safety," said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

In Europe, German bund futures FGBLc1 rallied as yields on bonds issued by peripheral euro zone nations, including Italy, rose after senior members of Greece's ruling party called on Prime Minister George Papandreou to resign.

Major U.S. stock indexes were trading around 2 percent lower.

"The sharp increase in European peripheral debt yields on fears of a Greek default and the broader fears engendered by that also caused investors to flee equity markets for the safety of U.S. debt," Canavan said.

A two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting began on Tuesday, with Fed officials worried about the U.S. economy's health and looking at ways to offer more monetary stimulus, including helping the distressed housing market. [ID:nN1E79P0Z8]

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index fell to 50.8 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 52.0. Readings above 50 reflect expansion in the manufacturing sector. [ID:nN1E7A00N9] (Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by James Dalgleish)