* Planned Greek vote on EU aid package feeds bid
* Losses pared on reports of Greek vote opposition
* Two-day Fed policy meeting begins Tuesday
(Updates prices)
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. Treasuries prices climbed
for a third straight day on Tuesday as worries that a euro zone
plan reached last week would not resolve the region's debt
crisis fueled safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fell below 2 percent
after Greece's surprise call for a referendum on the deal for
aid from the European Union, but Treasuries pared some losses
in the afternoon following media reports of growing opposition
to the Greek referendum.
"Everything continues to trade on what is going on
overseas," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income
trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle, adding "the plan that
euro zone ministers agreed on last week has so many holes in
it, and now Greece is balking at it."
"The exact shape of the agreement and the effect of the
agreement remains to be seen, and waiting in the wings are
Italy and Spain which are much huger problems than what Greece
is," Hurley said.
Greece said it would hold a referendum on a new aid package
from the EU, designed to prevent a sovereign default, asking
voters to decide if they wanted to adopt the drastic spending
cuts required to get its next set of rescue loans from the euro
zone and the International Monetary Fund. For details see
[ID:nL5E7M1087].
The possibility that Greek voters could vote down the euro
zone's rescue plan raised the specter of a Greek default and a
financial market panic that could undermine investors' faith in
the debt of other European countries.
Ten-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR traded 1-5/32 higher in
price to yield 1.98 percent, down from 2.11 percent late
Monday. The yields had dipped to 1.95 percent, marking the
lowest in over three weeks.
Long bonds were heavily bolstered, with 30-year Treasuries
US30YT=RR trading 3-1/32 higher in price to yield 2.99
percent after dipping to as low as 2.95 percent. Bond yields
have lost over 35 basis points in three days.
"If the Greeks shoot (the euro zone deal) down, then Greece
will be forced to default with a further risk that they could
be forced out of the euro. That would be bad for everyone and,
therefore, good for Treasuries as people seek safety," said
John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research
Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
In Europe, German bund futures FGBLc1 rallied as yields
on bonds issued by peripheral euro zone nations, including
Italy, rose after senior members of Greece's ruling party
called on Prime Minister George Papandreou to resign.
Major U.S. stock indexes .DJI .IXIC .SPX closed well
over 2 percent lower.
"The sharp increase in European peripheral debt yields on
fears of a Greek default and the broader fears engendered by
that also caused investors to flee equity markets for the
safety of U.S. debt," Canavan said.
A two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting began on Tuesday,
with Fed officials worried about the U.S. economy's health and
looking at ways to offer more monetary stimulus, including
helping the distressed housing market. [ID:nN1E79P0Z8]
The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index
fell to 50.8 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had
expected a reading of 52.0. Readings above 50 reflect expansion
in the manufacturing sector. [ID:nN1E7A00N9]
(Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by James
Dalgleish)