NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. Treasuries prices widened early losses on Wednesday after a report on private-sector employment came in somewhat stronger than forecast.

The 30-year Treasury bond briefly expanded an early loss to 2 points before trimming it back to 1-29/32, leaving its yield at 3.09 percent, up from 3 percent late on Tuesday.

U.S. private-sector employers added 110,000 jobs in October, beating economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed.

September's private payrolls were revised up to an increase of 116,000 from the previously reported 91,000. The report is jointly developed with Macroeconomic Advisers LLC.