* Mild profit-taking after 3-day rally
* Statement after 2-day Fed policy meeting awaited
* French, German leaders push for Greek deal
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. Treasuries reversed some
gains on Wednesday after a three-day rally as investors looked
ahead to a Federal Reserve statement due later in the day and
kept an eye on euro zone sovereign debt developments.
Stock market gains also weighed on Treasuries as investors
sought value in riskier assets. Major stock indices
.SPX.IXIC.DJI rose more than 1 percent.
Markets are mainly waiting for the Federal Reserve's
statement around 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT) at the conclusion of a
two-day policy meeting. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold a
press briefing at 2:15 p.m.
Analysts said the Fed could begin to prepare financial
markets for further monetary easing at the end of the meeting,
even if it doesn't begin a new easing plan right away.
After a three-day rally, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
US10YT=RR slipped 19/32 on Wednesday, their yields rising to
2.06 percent from 1.99 percent late Tuesday.
Thirty-year Treasuries US30YT=RR were down 2-8/32, their
yields rising to 3.10 percent from 3 percent late Tuesday.
The Treasury announced a $72 billion quarterly refunding of
its 3-year, 10-year and 30-year debt securities, which will
raise $48.1 billion in new cash.
The U.S. Treasury said it would hold bond and note auction
sizes stable amid uncertainty over fiscal stimulus legislation
and deficit reduction moves by a congressional panel.
An EU rescue package for Greece demanding severe austerity
for that nation also remained in focus. A safety bid boosted
Treasuries on Tuesday after Greece said it would vote on the
plan, designed to prevent a sovereign default.
"Greece did invent democracy and in light of the Arab
Spring, Occupy Wall Street, etcetera, tossing the onus to the
people (demos) seems reasonably fair," David Ader, head of
government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford
Connecticut, wrote in a research note.
"Given the state of the Greek economy... we bet the vote in
favor of the euro will lose some fans," he said. "Pundits say
the Greeks don't want to leave the euro, but we doubt
Demitrius-six-pack would see it that way."
Germany said on Wednesday it was still an open question
whether the next tranche of international aid for Greece could
be paid out before the planned referendum, but Greece did not
appear to need the money until mid-December. [ID:nL5E7M2265]
ON TAP FROM THE FED
Fed watchers believe the U.S. central bank could hint it
was moving to a broader framework for making monetary policy, a
construction including more specific goals for employment,
inflation or even economic growth.
Some economists say the Fed should target nominal gross
domestic product (GDP) to address high unemployment.
The Fed is scheduled to release its quarterly forecasts for
economic growth, inflation and joblessness at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT)
and could use those to provide more specific policy guidance.
The recent improvement in U.S. economic data could let the
Fed make a more gradual move toward more monetary easing than
might have been the case if U.S. growth had ground to a halt.
Still, after Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo recently advocated
fresh financial help for the mortgage sector, many analysts bet
the Fed will make another large push into the mortgage market.
The Fed has already offered unprecedented stimulus to the
U.S. economy after a recession wiped out over 8 million jobs.
It slashed official interest rates to effectively zero and
engaged in two rounds of large-scale bond purchases.
Helping riskier assets and hurting bonds, the ADP National
Employment Report showed U.S. private employers added 110,000
jobs in October, more than forecast, and that more were added
in September than first reported.
The ADP figures come ahead of the government's much more
comprehensive labor market report on Friday. That report is
expected to show a rise in overall nonfarm payrolls of 95,000
last month and a rise in private payrolls of 120,000.
(Editing by Andrea Ricci)