* Mild profit-taking after 3-day rally
* Solid ADP employment report, stock market gains weigh
* Statement after 2-day Fed policy meeting awaited
* French, German leaders push for Greek deal
(adds comment, updates prices)
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. Treasuries fell on
Wednesday after a three-day rally as investors eyed chances of
more Federal Reserve easing and further details on a Greek
referendum eased some fears about Europe's debt crisis.
Stock market gains also weighed on Treasuries as investors
sought value in riskier assets. Major stock indices
.SPX.IXIC.DJI rose more than 1 percent.
Stocks rose on an upbeat ADP National Employment report
that showed U.S. private employers added 110,000 jobs in
October, more than forecast, and that more were added in
September than first reported.
"The stock market is up; the ADP was a pretty solid number.
Those are reasons Treasuries are down. Meanwhile, everyone is
waiting for the Fed statement and (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke's
press conference," said Eric Stein, portfolio manager at Eaton
Vance Investment Managers, with $177.8 billion in assets under
management.
Markets are waiting for the Fed's statement around 12:30
p.m. (1630 GMT) at the end of a two-day policy meeting and Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke's press briefing at 2:15 p.m.
Analysts said the Fed could begin to prepare financial
markets for further monetary easing at the end of the meeting,
even if it doesn't begin a new easing plan right away.
After a three-day rally, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
US10YT=RR slipped 15/32 on Wednesday, their yields rising to
2.05 percent from 1.99 percent late Tuesday.
Thirty-year Treasuries US30YT=RR were down 1-22/32, their
yields rising to 3.08 percent from 3 percent late Tuesday.
The Treasury announced a $72 billion quarterly refunding of
its 3-year, 10-year and 30-year debt securities, which will
raise $48.1 billion in new cash.
The U.S. Treasury said it would hold bond and note auction
sizes stable amid uncertainty over fiscal stimulus legislation
and deficit reduction moves by a congressional panel.
An EU rescue package for Greece demanding severe austerity
for that nation also remained in focus. A safety bid boosted
Treasuries on Tuesday after Greece said it would vote on the
plan, designed to prevent a sovereign default.
Analysts said reports on Wednesday about the timing and
nature of the referendum went some way to raise investors'
understanding of the vote.
"Greece did invent democracy and in light of the Arab
Spring, Occupy Wall Street, etcetera, tossing the onus to the
people (demos) seems reasonably fair," David Ader, head of
government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford
Connecticut, wrote in a research note.
"Given the state of the Greek economy... we bet the vote in
favor of the euro will lose some fans," he said. "Pundits say
the Greeks don't want to leave the euro, but we doubt
Demitrius-six-pack would see it that way."
Germany urged Greek leader George Papandreou on Wednesday
to provide clarity on how his proposed referendum would impact
a bailout package from Europe and the IMF, and what question he
would put to the Greek people and when. [nL5E7M21QB]
ON TAP FROM THE FED
Fed watchers believe the U.S. central bank could hint it
was moving to a broader framework for making monetary policy, a
construction including more specific goals for employment,
inflation or even economic growth.
Some economists say the Fed should target nominal gross
domestic product (GDP) to address high unemployment.
The Fed is scheduled to release its quarterly forecasts for
economic growth, inflation and joblessness at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT)
and could use those to provide more specific policy guidance.
The recent improvement in U.S. economic data could let the
Fed make a more gradual move toward more monetary easing than
might have been the case if U.S. growth had ground to a halt.
Still, after Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo recently advocated
fresh financial help for the mortgage sector, many analysts bet
the Fed will make another large push into the mortgage market.
The Fed has already offered unprecedented stimulus to the
U.S. economy after a recession wiped out over 8 million jobs.
It slashed official interest rates to effectively zero and
engaged in two rounds of large-scale bond purchases.
(Editing by Andrew Hay)