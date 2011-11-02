* Mild profit-taking after 3-day rally

NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. Treasuries fell on Wednesday after a three-day rally as investors eyed chances of more Federal Reserve easing and further details on a Greek referendum eased some fears about Europe's debt crisis.

Stock market gains also weighed on Treasuries as investors sought value in riskier assets. Major stock indices .SPX.IXIC.DJI rose more than 1 percent.

Stocks rose on an upbeat ADP National Employment report that showed U.S. private employers added 110,000 jobs in October, more than forecast, and that more were added in September than first reported.

"The stock market is up; the ADP was a pretty solid number. Those are reasons Treasuries are down. Meanwhile, everyone is waiting for the Fed statement and (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke's press conference," said Eric Stein, portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Investment Managers, with $177.8 billion in assets under management.

Markets are waiting for the Fed's statement around 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT) at the end of a two-day policy meeting and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's press briefing at 2:15 p.m.

Analysts said the Fed could begin to prepare financial markets for further monetary easing at the end of the meeting, even if it doesn't begin a new easing plan right away.

After a three-day rally, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR slipped 15/32 on Wednesday, their yields rising to 2.05 percent from 1.99 percent late Tuesday.

Thirty-year Treasuries US30YT=RR were down 1-22/32, their yields rising to 3.08 percent from 3 percent late Tuesday.

The Treasury announced a $72 billion quarterly refunding of its 3-year, 10-year and 30-year debt securities, which will raise $48.1 billion in new cash.

The U.S. Treasury said it would hold bond and note auction sizes stable amid uncertainty over fiscal stimulus legislation and deficit reduction moves by a congressional panel.

An EU rescue package for Greece demanding severe austerity for that nation also remained in focus. A safety bid boosted Treasuries on Tuesday after Greece said it would vote on the plan, designed to prevent a sovereign default.

Analysts said reports on Wednesday about the timing and nature of the referendum went some way to raise investors' understanding of the vote.

"Greece did invent democracy and in light of the Arab Spring, Occupy Wall Street, etcetera, tossing the onus to the people (demos) seems reasonably fair," David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford Connecticut, wrote in a research note.

"Given the state of the Greek economy... we bet the vote in favor of the euro will lose some fans," he said. "Pundits say the Greeks don't want to leave the euro, but we doubt Demitrius-six-pack would see it that way."

Germany urged Greek leader George Papandreou on Wednesday to provide clarity on how his proposed referendum would impact a bailout package from Europe and the IMF, and what question he would put to the Greek people and when. [nL5E7M21QB]

ON TAP FROM THE FED

Fed watchers believe the U.S. central bank could hint it was moving to a broader framework for making monetary policy, a construction including more specific goals for employment, inflation or even economic growth.

Some economists say the Fed should target nominal gross domestic product (GDP) to address high unemployment.

The Fed is scheduled to release its quarterly forecasts for economic growth, inflation and joblessness at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) and could use those to provide more specific policy guidance.

The recent improvement in U.S. economic data could let the Fed make a more gradual move toward more monetary easing than might have been the case if U.S. growth had ground to a halt.

Still, after Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo recently advocated fresh financial help for the mortgage sector, many analysts bet the Fed will make another large push into the mortgage market.

The Fed has already offered unprecedented stimulus to the U.S. economy after a recession wiped out over 8 million jobs.

It slashed official interest rates to effectively zero and engaged in two rounds of large-scale bond purchases. (Editing by Andrew Hay)