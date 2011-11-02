* Fed cuts its U.S. growth outlook, holds rates near zero
* Solid ADP employment report, stock market gains weigh
* French, German leaders push for Greek deal
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. Treasury debt prices were
steady to lower on Wednesday as strength in stocks was offset
by the Federal Reserve's cutting its U.S. growth outlook and
fears over the eventual outcome of the euro zone debt crisis.
The Fed, in a statement following its policy meeting, said
economic growth strengthened somewhat in the third quarter,
although it did flag risks to growth that appeared to leave the
door open for further monetary easing. For details, see
The central bank cut its forecasts for economic growth, and
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said at a news conference that the
pace of economic progress was likely to remain "frustratingly
slow."
"It seems Treasuries are held between, at the least, a
steady Fed with some firmer tone to the data and next week's
(debt) supply and, on the other side, the deep worry that
Europe may unravel," said David Ader, head of government bond
strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
After a three-day rally driven primarily by worries over
contagion from Europe, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
US10YT=RR traded unchanged in price to yield 1.99 percent,
while 30-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR were down 8/32 to
yield 3.01 percent from 3 percent late Tuesday.
Stocks rose on an upbeat ADP National Employment report
that showed U.S. private employers added 110,000 jobs in
October, more than forecast. It also said more jobs were added
Major stock indexes traded over 1 percent higher.
Treasury investors focused on Europe and guidance from the
Fed.
"On the one hand the Fed downgraded their forecasts which
has got to be good for Treasuries, but on the other hand they
also said this may lead them to engage in more accommodation,"
said David Coard, head of fixed-income sales and trading at The
Williams Capital Group in New York.
Also in focus was an EU rescue package for Greece demanding
the debt-laden country impose more austerity measures.
Treasuries on Tuesday had risen on a safety bid after Greece
said it would put the plan, designed to prevent a sovereign
default, up to a vote by its citizens.
Analysts said reports on Wednesday about the timing and
nature of the referendum went some way to improve investors'
understanding of the vote.
Germany urged Greek leader George Papandreou on Wednesday
to provide clarity on how his proposed referendum would impact
the bailout package from Europe and the International Monetary
Fund, and what question he would put to the Greek people and
Germany and France told Greece it should make up its mind
quickly whether it wants to stay in the euro zone when Greeks
vote on the 130 billion euro ($178 billion) bailout.
The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday announced a $72 billion
quarterly refunding of its 3-year, 10-year and 30-year debt
securities, which will raise $48.1 billion in new cash next
week.
The Treasury said it would hold bond and note auction sizes
stable amid uncertainty over fiscal stimulus legislation and
deficit reduction moves by a congressional panel.
