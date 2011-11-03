NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices expanded a loss to one-and-a half points in early dealings on Thursday.

The 30-year Treasury bond fell 1-17/32, its yield rising to 3.09 percent from 3.02 percent late on Wednesday.

The move occurred amid talk the Greek government might collapse, thus avoiding a referendum on a bailout plan.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou is facing a revolt from some lawmakers in his socialist party over his plan to call a referendum on a euro zone bailout for Greece.

But his chief of staff said Papandreou had not resigned and did not intend to. "The prime minister has not resigned and does not intend to resign," chief of staff Regina Vartzeli told the website of Proto Thema newspaper.