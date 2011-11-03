NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. Treasuries briefly widened
early losses on Thursday after the government said new claims
for jobless insurance fell below 400,000 in the latest week.
The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR price briefly
expanded its loss to 1-22/32 on the news before cutting its
loss to 1-12/32. Its yield stood at 3.08 percent, up from 3.02
percent late on Wednesday.
The government raised slightly its estimate for claims
filed during the prior week to 406,000 from the previously
reported 402,000.
Claims remain well above pre-recession levels, suggesting
no big improvement is imminent for the jobs market.
The Labor Department also said U.S. nonfarm productivity
rose at a 3.1 percent annual rate while growth in wages and
benefits slowed sharply.
