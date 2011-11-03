NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. Treasuries briefly widened early losses on Thursday after the government said new claims for jobless insurance fell below 400,000 in the latest week.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR price briefly expanded its loss to 1-22/32 on the news before cutting its loss to 1-12/32. Its yield stood at 3.08 percent, up from 3.02 percent late on Wednesday.

The government raised slightly its estimate for claims filed during the prior week to 406,000 from the previously reported 402,000.

Claims remain well above pre-recession levels, suggesting no big improvement is imminent for the jobs market.

For more see [ID:nOAT004892].

The Labor Department also said U.S. nonfarm productivity rose at a 3.1 percent annual rate while growth in wages and benefits slowed sharply. [ID:nOAT004893] (Editing by James Dalgleish)