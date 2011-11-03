NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. Treasuries fell to session lows on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates.

The rate cut spurred investor demand for riskier assets, a bid that came at the expense of save-haven U.S. government debt. Prices of stock index futures rose, pointing to a higher opening on Wall Street.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR expanded their loss to 22/32, pushing their yields up to 2.07 percent from 1.99 percent late on Wednesday.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR price expanded its loss to nearly 2 points on the news. Its yield stood at 3.11 percent, up from 3.02 percent late on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent on Thursday as the euro zone's worsening debt crisis outweighed the concern over persistently high inflation.