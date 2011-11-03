NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. Treasuries fell to session
lows on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut interest
rates.
The rate cut spurred investor demand for riskier assets, a
bid that came at the expense of save-haven U.S. government
debt. Prices of stock index futures rose, pointing to a higher
opening on Wall Street.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR expanded their
loss to 22/32, pushing their yields up to 2.07 percent from
1.99 percent late on Wednesday.
The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR price expanded its
loss to nearly 2 points on the news. Its yield stood at 3.11
percent, up from 3.02 percent late on Wednesday.
The European Central Bank cut its main interest rate by 25
basis points to 1.25 percent on Thursday as the euro zone's
worsening debt crisis outweighed the concern over persistently
high inflation.