NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. Treasuries fell on
Thursday, expanding early losses after the European Central
Bank, in a surprise move, cut interest rates.
The rate cut spurred investor demand for riskier assets, a
bid that came at the expense of safe-haven U.S. government
debt. Prices of stock index futures rose, pointing to a higher
opening on Wall Street.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR expanded their
loss to 22/32, pushing yields up to 2.07 percent from 1.99
percent late on Wednesday.
The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR price expanded its
loss to nearly 2 points on the news. Its yield stood at 3.11
percent, up from 3.02 percent late on Wednesday.
The European Central Bank cut its main interest rate by 25
basis points to 1.25 percent as the euro zone's worsening debt
crisis outweighed the concern over persistently high
inflation.
The cut marked a change in policy course after the ECB
increased its rates in July and April, when it became the first
major central bank to hike after the intensification of the
financial crisis.
ECB President Mario Draghi will explain the central bank
Governing Council's decision at a news conference at 9:30 a.m.
ET (1330 GMT) -- his first at a monetary policy meeting after
taking over the reins on Tuesday from Jean-Claude Trichet.
The ECB also reduced the interest rate on its deposit
facility to 0.5 percent and the rate on the marginal lending
facility to 2.0 percent.
Markets are now looking for hints whether the ECB is
preparing to cut rates again next month. [nF9E7L601S]
