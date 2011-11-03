NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. Treasuries prices US10YT=RR briefly erased some losses on Thursday after the Institute for Supply Management said expansion slowed in the U.S. non-manufacturing sector in October.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR, down 22/32 earlier, cut their losses to 11/32 immediately after the weaker-than-forecast ISM index was released. They then expanded their loss again to 20/32, putting their yields at 2.06 percent, up from 1.99 percent late on Wednesday.

The pace of growth in the U.S. services sector slowed modestly in October to its lowest in three months as new orders declined, the ISM said. For more see [ID:nN1E7A20JG]. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by James Dalgleish)