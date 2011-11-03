* Risk-on trade hurts safe-haven U.S. debt

* ECB rate cut favors riskier assets

* New claims for U.S. jobless benefits fall

* ISM service sector index weaker than forecast

* Focus on Greece, euro zone debt developments (Adds analysts' comments, updates prices)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday after a rate cut by the European Central Bank and a drop in U.S. jobless claims helped feed a bid for riskier assets.

The ECB, under its new leader, President Mario Draghi, cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent as the euro zone's worsening debt crisis overcame inflation concerns.

A fall in new weekly claims for U.S. jobless benefits outweighed other U.S. data showing the economy's service sector didn't grow as fast as expected in October.

"The drop in new U.S. jobless claims and the ECB's decision to cut rates fueled the 'risk-on' trade so credit spreads tightened, stocks rose and Treasuries sold off," said Eric Stein, portfolio manager at Boston-based Eaton Vance Investment Managers, with $177.8 billion in assets under management.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 17/32 as their yields rose to 2.05 percent from 1.99 percent late Wednesday. Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR slid 1-13/32. Their yields rose to 3.08 percent from 3.02 percent Wednesday.

Major stock indexes .SPX.IXIC.DJI added to gains from the previous session.

"The rate cuts came a little sooner than the markets expected, but many investors were puzzled earlier this year when the ECB raised rates, so the ECB is reversing what was bad policy in the first place," said Cary Leahey, senior economist at Decision Economics in New York.

Draghi succeeded France's Jean-Claude Trichet as ECB chief on Tuesday.

The ECB also cut rates on its deposit and marginal lending facilities to 0.5 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively.

Draghi tied the rate cut to "particularly high uncertainty and intensified downside risks" to the economic outlook and said significant downward revisions to forecasts for average real gross domestic product growth in 2012 were likely.

Draghi also blamed financial markets tensions for a dampened pace of economic growth in the euro area in the second half of this year and said inflation rates were expected to decline to below 2 percent in 2012.

"The new ECB leader was not afraid of doing the right thing, even if he risked being criticized for being too easy on inflation," Leahey said.

U.S. economic reports were mixed. Fewer new jobless claims were a negative for safe-haven Treasuries, but a decline in the Institute for Supply Management's October non-manufacturing index was supportive.

The prospect of further easing by the Federal Reserve was also a plus for riskier assets like stocks.

On Wednesday, the Fed cut its forecasts for economic growth and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said at a news conference the economy's progress was likely to remain "frustratingly slow."

Also in focus was a European Union rescue package for Greece demanding the debt-laden country impose more austerity measures.

Greece said it would put the plan, designed to prevent a sovereign default, up to a vote by its citizens.

On Thursday, however, an official from the prime minister's office said the proposed referendum on the country's rescue package would be scrapped if ruling and opposition parties could resolve the country's political crisis. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)