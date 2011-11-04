NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after the latest U.S. employment report, including revisions, offered a more upbeat view of the job market than had been forecast.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 7/32 in price, putting their yield at 2.11 percent. Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR were down 23/32. Earlier, they were down a point. Their yields stood at 3.16 percent.

Though fewer jobs were added to U.S. non-farm payrolls in October than had been forecast, job growth for August and September was revised up. In October, factory job growth was stronger than predicted and factory job losses in September were fewer than first reported.

The unemployment rate fell to 9 percent, less than the 9.1 percent forecast. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)