NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Friday after the latest U.S. employment report, including
revisions, offered a more upbeat view of the job market than
had been forecast.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 7/32
in price, putting their yield at 2.11 percent. Thirty-year
Treasury bonds US30YT=RR were down 23/32. Earlier, they were
down a point. Their yields stood at 3.16 percent.
Though fewer jobs were added to U.S. non-farm payrolls in
October than had been forecast, job growth for August and
September was revised up. In October, factory job growth was
stronger than predicted and factory job losses in September
were fewer than first reported.
The unemployment rate fell to 9 percent, less than the 9.1
percent forecast.
