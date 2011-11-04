NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. Treasuries prices, which
fell after the government's latest employment report, erased
losses and edged higher on Friday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR which had been
down more than half a point, erased that loss and showed a gain
of 1/32, with their yields easing to 2.08 percent from 2.11
percent earlier.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR, which had fallen a
point, erased that loss and were unchanged from Thursday's
closing level. Their yields stood at 3.13 percent, down from
3.16 percent shortly after the employment report was released.
(Reporting by Ellen Freilich; editing by Theodore
d'Afflisio)