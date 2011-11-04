NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. Treasuries prices, which fell after the government's latest employment report, erased losses and edged higher on Friday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR which had been down more than half a point, erased that loss and showed a gain of 1/32, with their yields easing to 2.08 percent from 2.11 percent earlier.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR, which had fallen a point, erased that loss and were unchanged from Thursday's closing level. Their yields stood at 3.13 percent, down from 3.16 percent shortly after the employment report was released. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)