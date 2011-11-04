NEW YORK Nov 4 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond
US30YT=RR rose a point on Friday as worry about the euro zone
debt crisis fed a bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR, which fell a point
right after the U.S. Labor Department released its October
employment report, erased the loss and climbed a point as
worries about Greece's debt crisis spurred a safety bid.
"The economic backdrop in the U.S. has been steady to
slightly positive and today's employment report reflected that,
but it's Europe that seems to be driving Treasuries," said Mike
Materasso, senior vice president and co-chair, fixed-income
policy committee at Franklin Templeton.
(Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)