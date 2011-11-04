NEW YORK Nov 4 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose a point on Friday as worry about the euro zone debt crisis fed a bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR, which fell a point right after the U.S. Labor Department released its October employment report, erased the loss and climbed a point as worries about Greece's debt crisis spurred a safety bid.

"The economic backdrop in the U.S. has been steady to slightly positive and today's employment report reflected that, but it's Europe that seems to be driving Treasuries," said Mike Materasso, senior vice president and co-chair, fixed-income policy committee at Franklin Templeton. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)