By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to lower on Monday, backing off overnight gains as turmoil in Italy and Greece had investors pondering the eventual path of the euro zone debt crisis.

Italian bond yields rose to the highest since 1997 on rumors Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would resign, although Berlusconi denied the report. Meanwhile, Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou sealed a deal with the opposition on a crisis coalition to approve an international bailout, but details remain thin despite a European Union ultimatum for Athens to get serious about tackling its huge problems.

While the developments in Europe would normally lend a safe-haven bid to U.S. government debt, buying was held in check ahead of the sale of $72 billion of 3-year and 10-year notes and 30-year bonds later this week.

"Italy has come off their widest levels, so we are moving in sympathy with them as they improve we sell off a bit. So the flight-to-quality flows happened overnight, and they have subsided," said Rick Klingman, managing director of Treasury trading at BNP Paribas in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 3/32 lower in price to yield 2.05 percent, up slightly from 2.04 percent late Friday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were 5/32 lower to yield 3.10 percent from 3.09 percent late Friday.

As part of its quarterly refunding, the U.S. will sell $32 billion of 3-year notes on Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

"Today's domestic schedule is light, leaving traders plenty of time to monitor developments overseas," said Michael Englund, chief economist at Action Economics in Boulder, Colorado, adding investors also continued to mull Friday's payrolls numbers, which hinted at some improvement in the U.S. labor market.

The October U.S. employment report revealed fewer jobs were added to non-farm payrolls than forecast but showed that more jobs were added in August and September than had first been calculated. In addition, the unemployment rate slipped to 9 percent from 9.1 percent. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)