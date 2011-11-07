* Stocks weakness bolsters Treasuries
* Treasury to sell $72 billion of debt this week
(Adds strategist's quote, updates prices)
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Monday as weaker stocks and worries over the outcome of the
euro zone debt crisis bolstered the safe haven appeal of U.S.
government debt.
Italian bond yields rose to the highest since 1997 on
rumors Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would resign, although
Berlusconi denied the report. Meanwhile, Greek Prime Minister
George Papandreou sealed a deal with the opposition on a crisis
coalition to approve an international bailout, but details
remain thin despite a European Union ultimatum for Athens to
get serious about tackling its huge problems. [ID:nL6E7M72YW]
Price gains were moderated on Monday however, with
investors unwilling to bid U.S. debt up significantly ahead of
the sale of $72 billion of 3-year and 10-year notes and 30-year
bonds later this week.
"This market is so driven by Europe," said Justin Lederer,
Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 7/32
higher in price to yield 2.02 percent, down from 2.04 percent
late Friday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were 20/32 higher
to yield 3.07 percent from 3.09 percent late Friday.
As part of its quarterly refunding, the U.S. will sell $32
billion of 3-year notes on Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year
notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
"Today's domestic schedule is light, leaving traders plenty
of time to monitor developments overseas," said Michael
Englund, chief economist at Action Economics in Boulder,
Colorado.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew
Hay)