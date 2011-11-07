* Stocks weakness bolsters Treasuries

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as weaker stocks and worries over the outcome of the euro zone debt crisis bolstered the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

News out of Europe had investors wondering whether policymakers can come up with solutions to credit problems in Greece, and Italy before those problems start to take out banks and fan through the rest of the world's financial industry.

Italian bond yields rose to the highest since 1997 on rumors Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would resign, although Berlusconi denied the report. Meanwhile, Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou sealed a deal with the opposition on a crisis coalition to approve an international bailout, but details remain thin despite a European Union ultimatum for Athens to get serious about tackling its huge problems. For details see [ID:nL6E7M72YW].

Treasuries price gains were moderated on Monday, however, with investors unwilling to bid U.S. debt up significantly ahead of the sale of $72 billion of 3-year and 10-year notes and 30-year bonds later this week.

"This market is so driven by Europe," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 9/32 higher in price to yield 2.01 percent, down from 2.04 percent late Friday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were 21/32 higher to yield 3.06 percent from 3.09 percent late Friday.

As part of its quarterly refunding, the U.S. will sell $32 billion of 3-year notes on Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

"Today's domestic schedule is light, leaving traders plenty of time to monitor developments overseas," said Michael Englund, chief economist at Action Economics in Boulder, Colorado, adding investors also continued to mull Friday's payrolls numbers, which hinted at some improvement in the U.S. labor market.

The October U.S. employment report revealed fewer jobs were added to non-farm payrolls than forecast but showed that more jobs were added in August and September than had first been calculated. In addition, the unemployment rate slipped to 9 percent from 9.1 percent.

"Incoming economic data show that the domestic economy has regained its footing after a weak performance early this year, even as political considerations in Europe delay resolution of its credit crisis," said Charles Lieberman, chief investment officer at Advisors Capital Management, LLC in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)