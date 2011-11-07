* Stocks weakness bolsters Treasuries
* Treasury to sell $72 billion of debt this week
* Investors continue to mull U.S. labor situation
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Monday as weaker stocks and worries over the outcome of the
euro zone debt crisis bolstered the safe-haven appeal of U.S.
government debt.
News out of Europe had investors wondering whether
policymakers can come up with solutions to credit problems in
Greece and Italy before those problems start to cause bank
failures and fan through the world's financial industry.
Italian bond yields rose to the highest since 1997 on news
reports Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would resign, although
Berlusconi denied the reports. Meanwhile, Greek Prime Minister
George Papandreou sealed a deal with the opposition on a crisis
coalition to approve an international bailout, but details
remain thin despite a European Union ultimatum for Athens to
get serious about tackling its debt problems. For details see
[ID:nL6E7M72YW].
Treasuries price gains were moderated somewhat on Monday,
however, with investors unwilling to bid U.S. debt up
significantly ahead of the sales of $72 billion of 3-year and
10-year notes and 30-year bonds later this week.
"This market is so driven by Europe," said Justin Lederer,
Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 14/32
higher in price to yield 1.99 percent, down from 2.04 percent
late Friday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were 1-2/32 higher
to yield 3.03 percent from 3.09 percent late Friday.
As part of its quarterly refunding, the U.S. will sell $32
billion of 3-year notes on Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year
notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
"Today's domestic schedule is light, leaving traders plenty
of time to monitor developments overseas," said Michael
Englund, chief economist at Action Economics in Boulder,
Colorado, adding investors also continued to mull Friday's
payrolls numbers, which hinted at some improvement in the U.S.
labor market.
The October U.S. employment report revealed fewer jobs were
added to non-farm payrolls than forecast but showed that more
jobs were added in August and September than had first been
calculated. In addition, the unemployment rate slipped to 9
percent from 9.1 percent. [ID:nN1E7A21ET]
"Incoming economic data show that the domestic economy has
regained its footing after a weak performance early this year,
even as political considerations in Europe delay resolution of
its credit crisis," said Charles Lieberman, chief investment
officer at Advisors Capital Management, LLC in Hasbrouck
Heights, New Jersey.
