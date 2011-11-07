* Bond prices gain as European fears focus on Italy

* Benchmark 10-year note yields drop back below 2 pct

* Yields may rise as Treasury sells $72 bln in debt

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Monday, and benchmark 10-year note yields dipped back below 2 percent, as fears over rising risks to Italy sent investors scrambling for the safe haven government debt.

Euro zone countries rushed to placate feverish bond markets as the currency bloc's debt crisis threatened to accelerate out of control, with Italy overtaking Greece as the prime threat to stability.

Italian government bond yields rose to their highest since 1997 -- approaching levels regarded as unsustainable -- as political turmoil in Rome threatened to drag the euro zone's third largest economy deeper into the crisis. For more, see [ID:L6E7M72YW]

"Again we are at the mercy of Europe and peripheral spreads," said Dan Mulholland, director in Treasuries trading at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes yields US10YT=RR fell back below 2 percent and traded near their lowest levels in a month.

The notes have rallied from over 2.40 percent a week and a half ago even as data points toward a slightly-better-than expected economy and as the Treasury prepares to sell $72 billion in new supply this week.

"We've avoided a recession, that should be modestly bearish, but at the same time everyone is waiting for the next headline bomb," said Ira Jersey, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.

The October U.S. employment report on Friday revealed fewer jobs were added to non-farm payrolls than forecast but showed that more jobs were added in August and September than had first been calculated. [ID:nN1E7A21ET]

Investors see yields as likely to rise ahead of this week's new supply, though the fears over new European risks will likely delay traders from setting up for the auction until closer to the date.

The U.S. will sell $32 billion of 3-year notes on Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

"The setup of the auctions will occur much closer to auction time," said RBC's Mulholland.

Traders may also wait until the Fed completes some of the long-dated purchases it is making as part of Operation Twist, before setting up for the new supply, he added.

The Fed will buy between $4.25 billion and $5 billion in notes maturing from 2019 to 2021 on Tuesday, after purchasing $2.70 billion in bonds due between 2036 and 2041 on Monday.

