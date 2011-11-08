* Italian borrowing costs touch a new record high

* Greek government forming crisis coalition

* Treasury to auction $32 billion of 3-year notes

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Nov 8 U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors watched developments in Italy and Greece to gauge the level of potential damage the euro zone debt crisis might inflict on international finance.

"It is difficult to sustain a direction absent any new news in the market," said John Canavan, market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

"So what you have is yields at such low levels that it is somewhat difficult to find a consistent bid, while at the same time concerns that a safe-haven bid could develop at any moment limits the extent of any selling," he said.

Most investors were sitting on their hands as they watched developments in Europe.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, under massive pressure to resign, faced a crucial vote on public finances in parliament that could sink his centre-right coalition. For details see [ID:nL6E7M82XF].

Shifts in the Italian yield curve, and a widening gap between the prices bond holders demand for Italian debt and what potential buyers are prepared to pay, are flashing warning signs similar to those seen in Portugal, Greece and Ireland before high borrowing costs froze them out of debt markets.

Rome has displaced Athens as the epicenter of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, with government bond yields nearing unsustainable levels that could force the bloc's third largest economy to seek a bailout that Europe cannot afford.

In the Treasuries market, benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 1/32 lower in price with yields little changed from late Monday at 2.04 percent. Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were unchanged in price to yield 3.10 percent.

Italian 10-year borrowing costs touched a new record of 6.71 percent on Tuesday, raising the risk that Rome's massive debt -- the second highest in Europe at 120 percent of gross domestic product -- could spiral out of control.

Separately, Greece looked likely to have a new prime minister by the end of the day to lead a crisis coalition and potentially secure the country's second bailout, after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou stepped down.

While watching developments in Europe, U.S. investors were also waiting for the sale of $32 billion of 3-year notes on Tuesday afternoon.

The Treasury will also sell $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)