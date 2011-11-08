* Italian borrowing costs touch a new record high
* Greek government forming crisis coalition
* Treasury to auction $32 billion of 3-year notes
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Nov 8 U.S. Treasury debt prices were
little changed on Tuesday as investors watched developments in
Italy and Greece to gauge the level of potential damage the
euro zone debt crisis might inflict on international finance.
"It is difficult to sustain a direction absent any new news
in the market," said John Canavan, market strategist at Stone &
McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
"So what you have is yields at such low levels that it is
somewhat difficult to find a consistent bid, while at the same
time concerns that a safe-haven bid could develop at any moment
limits the extent of any selling," he said.
Most investors were sitting on their hands as they watched
developments in Europe.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, under massive
pressure to resign, faced a crucial vote on public finances in
parliament that could sink his centre-right coalition. For
details see [ID:nL6E7M82XF].
Shifts in the Italian yield curve, and a widening gap
between the prices bond holders demand for Italian debt and
what potential buyers are prepared to pay, are flashing warning
signs similar to those seen in Portugal, Greece and Ireland
before high borrowing costs froze them out of debt markets.
Rome has displaced Athens as the epicenter of the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis, with government bond yields
nearing unsustainable levels that could force the bloc's third
largest economy to seek a bailout that Europe cannot afford.
In the Treasuries market, benchmark 10-year notes
US10YT=RR were trading 1/32 lower in price with yields little
changed from late Monday at 2.04 percent. Thirty-year bonds
US30YT=RR were unchanged in price to yield 3.10 percent.
Italian 10-year borrowing costs touched a new record of
6.71 percent on Tuesday, raising the risk that Rome's massive
debt -- the second highest in Europe at 120 percent of gross
domestic product -- could spiral out of control.
Separately, Greece looked likely to have a new prime
minister by the end of the day to lead a crisis coalition and
potentially secure the country's second bailout, after Greek
Prime Minister George Papandreou stepped down.
While watching developments in Europe, U.S. investors were
also waiting for the sale of $32 billion of 3-year notes on
Tuesday afternoon.
The Treasury will also sell $24 billion of 10-year notes on
Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
