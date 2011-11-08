* Italy's PM Berlusconi under pressure to resign

* Greek government forming crisis coalition

* Treasury to auction $32 billion of 3-year notes (Adds analysts' quotes, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Nov 8 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose in a safe-haven bid on Tuesday as a key vote in Italy indicated Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi had lost his parliamentary majority, putting further pressure on him to resign.

Worries over the eventual impact of a euro zone debt crisis have shifted from Greece to Rome, with Italian government bond yields nearing unsustainable levels that could force the bloc's third largest economy to seek a bailout that Europe cannot afford. [ID:nL6E7M8152]

Concern over the eventual outcome of the euro-zone crisis has bolstered the safe-haven appeal of U.S. Treasuries.

"Europe is going to continue to rain on our parade," said Scott Graham, head of government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 5/32 higher in price with yields dipping to 2.02 percent from 2.04 percent late Monday. Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were 19/32 higher in price to yield 3.07 percent from 3.10 percent.

"The risk here is that Italy will go the way of Greece and Portugal, losing access to markets in a period of political paralysis," said Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics in Valhalla, New York.

"If Berlusconi's government falls, there will be no one to implement austerity or to negotiate with the IMF and EU for help until a new government can be formed," Weinberg said.

Shifts in the Italian yield curve, and a widening gap between the prices bond holders demand for Italian debt and what potential buyers are prepared to pay, are flashing warning signs similar to those seen in Portugal, Greece and Ireland before high borrowing costs froze them out of debt markets.

Italian 10-year borrowing costs touched a new record of 6.71 percent on Tuesday, raising the risk that Rome's massive debt -- the second highest in Europe at 120 percent of gross domestic product -- could spiral out of control.

Separately, Greece looked likely to have a new prime minister by the end of the day to lead a crisis coalition and potentially secure the country's second bailout, after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou stepped down.

Treasuries found some support also on Tuesday from the Federal Reserve's purchases of $4.68 billion of Treasuries under its latest stimulus program dubbed "Operation Twist," BMO's Graham said. The U.S. central bank bought Treasuries maturing November 2019 through August 2021.

While watching developments in Europe, U.S. investors were also waiting for the Treasury's sale of $32 billion of 3-year notes on Tuesday afternoon.

The Treasury will also sell $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)