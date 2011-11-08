NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. Treasuries held onto their gains after the Treasury sold $32 billion of new three-year notes, the first in a total of $72 billion in new supply this week.

Three-year notes US3YT=RR were last up 1/32 in price to yield 0.37 percent and benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were up 8/32 in price to yield 2.01 percent.

The Treasury sold the new three-year notes at a high yield of 0.379 percent. For more, see [ID:nEAP10D801] (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Dan Grebler)