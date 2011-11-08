* Treasuries gain as Italy comes under renewed stress

* U.S. sells $32 bln in 3-year notes to strong demand

* Three-year auction has high yield of 0.379 percent (Updates prices, rewrites throughout, changes byline)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 8 U.S. government bond prices gained on Tuesday as news that Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi maintained his clutch on power despite losing a majority renewed investor fears over the European debt crisis.

The bid for safe-haven U.S. debt also helped demand for the Treasury's auction of $32 billion of new three-year notes, the first in $72 billion in new supply scheduled for this week.

Italy has displaced Greece as the epicenter of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, with government bond yields there nearing unsustainable levels that could force the bloc's third-largest economy to seek a bailout that Europe cannot afford. For more see [ID:nL6E7M82XF].

"It's all about Europe," said Suvrat Prakash, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. "There's just a lot of confusion, and in this environment that's friendly for Treasuries."

The Treasury saw strong demand for the new three-year notes, selling the debt at a high yield of 0.379 percent.

The U.S. will next sell $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

"I think this spells good news for tomorrow's 10-year and even Thursday's 30-year auction," said Prakash.

Three-year notes US3YT=RR were last up 1/32 in price to yield 0.37 percent, down from 0.38 percent on Monday, and benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR increased 5/32 in price to yield 2.02 percent, little changed from late Monday. (Editing by James Dalgleish)