* Bond prices fall as Italy's Berlusconi resigns

* Treasury sells $32 bln, 3-yr notes at record bid-cover

* US to sell $24 bln in 10-year notes on Wednesday (Adds quotes, updates prices, recasts)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 8 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, after the resignation of Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi sparked renewed risk taking and reduced the appeal of safe-haven government bonds.

Berlusconi has told President Giorgio Napolitano that he will resign after the new budget law currently making its way through parliament is approved, the head of the state's office said in a statement.

"It's very positive for the euro and very negative for safe-haven bonds," said Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "He is seen as an impediment to progress and an impediment to putting into place structural reforms."

Treasuries were flat, after earlier rising on concerns over the rapidly deteriorating crisis in the country, which had sent its bond yields to unsustainable levels that could force the bloc's third-largest economy to seek a bailout that Europe cannot afford. For more, see [ID:nL6E7M82XF]

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last yielding 2.05 percent, up from 1.99 percent earlier in the day.

The safety bid earlier helped demand for the Treasury's $32 billion three-year note sale, which saw the highest bid-to-offer ratio on record. The sale was the first in $72 billion in new supply scheduled for this week.

"There's just a lot of confusion," said Suvrat Prakash, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. "In this environment that's friendly for Treasuries."

The Treasury sold the three-year debt at a high yield of 0.379 percent. The bid-to-offer ratio, which measures demand relative to the debt available to buy, was 3.41, reflecting strong demand, analysts said. [ID:nEAP10D801]

Demand also is expected to be solid for $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

"I think this spells good news for tomorrow's 10-year and even Thursday's 30-year auction," said Prakash.

Yields may need to rise further to lure investors, though, absent any renewed safety bid emanating from Europe, analysts said.

"We're seeing some setup now, the bond market is breaking down," said TD's Gilhooly. (Editing by Andrea Ricci)