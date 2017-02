NEW YORK Nov 9 The prices of benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR U.S. Treasury notes posted gains of a point on Wednesday in early New York trading, while 30-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR traded more than two points higher.

The 10-year note was last up 31/32 in price and yielding 1.97 percent, down from a close of 2.08 percent on Tuesday. The 30-year bond was trading 2-9/32 higher in price for a yield of 3.03 percent, down from 3.14 percent late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by W Simon )