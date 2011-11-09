* Italian yield curve inverted as confidence wanes
* Merkel spokesman says Germany concerned about Italy
* Setup for $24 bln 10-yr sale counteracted by safety bid
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Wednesday as the quickly evolving debt crisis in the euro
zone drove investors back into the safety of U.S. bonds,
despite their extremely low yields.
Italy looked to be the next country tumbling into fiscal
chaos like that seen in Greece after investors lost confidence
in Greek bonds, and European leaders, central bankers and the
International Monetary Fund had to take steps to intervene.
Yields on Italian bonds rose, with investors demanding
higher interest on two-year Italian notes than on five-year
notes, a troubling new detail that suggested confidence was
waning in Italy's ability to keep making payments on its debt.
A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news
conference on Wednesday that the German government was
concerned about the newest developments and was watching Italy
In New York, analysts took a grim tone in morning research:
"All eyes remain squarely focused on the spreading contagion in
Europe and the implications for the broader European sovereign
credit system, and of course the future of the euro itself,"
wrote Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT
Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
"The parallels between the situations in Italy and Greece
are uncanny in both the timelines as well as the market's
response -- with the notable exception of the outright size of
the Italian sovereign debt market, which is much larger at $2.2
trillion."
After briefly posting gains of as much as a point,
benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 27/32 higher
in price with yields dipping to 1.99 percent from 2.08 percent
late on Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were 2 points
higher in price to yield 3.04 percent from 3.14 percent at
Tuesday's close.
The Treasury Department is preparing to auction $24 billion
in 10-year Treasury notes at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT). Treasury
dealers generally try to sell into the market ahead of an
auction to drive down the price of the security being
auctioned, but safe-haven demand looked ready to overwhelm that
move. Lyngen said there was strong overnight trading volume in
10-year notes.
