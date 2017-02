NEW YORK Nov 9 The price of 30-year U.S. Treasury bonds rose three points on Wednesday as investors rushed back into safe-haven U.S. debt amid a deepening debt crisis in Italy.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last trading 3 2/32 higher in price and yielding 3 percent, down from 3.14 percent at Tuesday's close. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)