By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped on Wednesday as Italian bond yields reached unsustainable levels in a deepening euro zone debt crisis, driving investors to the safety of U.S. bonds despite extremely low yields.

Benchmark 10-year notes were up more than a point while 30-year Treasury bonds traded three points higher. The sharp price increases complicated traders' preparations for the Treasury's 10-year note auction.

Italy looked to be the next country sliding into fiscal chaos like that seen in Greece as investors lost confidence in Greek bonds, and European leaders, central bankers and the International Monetary Fund had to intervene.

"It's been a fiscal crisis in Europe that's been getting worse and worse every day and now that we're talking about the world's third-largest bond market it's even more intense," said Rick Klingman, managing director of Treasury trading at BNP Paribas in New York.

Clearing house LCH.Clearnet raised margin calls on Italian government bonds and Italy's 10-year bond yield rose above 7 percent, a level widely viewed as unsustainable.

"People have been reducing their portfolio exposure for a month now. The LCH.Clearnet warning will make that continue at an even quicker pace," Klingman said.

Investors began demanding higher interest on two-year Italian notes than on five-year notes, a troubling detail that suggested confidence was waning in Italy's ability to keep making payments on its debt. For more see [ID:nL6E7M9192].

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference on Wednesday that the German government was concerned about the newest developments and was watching Italy with "great interest." [ID:nB4E7LO00L]

"The parallels between the situations in Italy and Greece are uncanny in both the timelines as well as the market's response -- with the notable exception of the outright size of the Italian sovereign debt market, which is much larger at $2.2 trillion," wrote Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut, in a note to clients.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 1-5/32 higher in price with yields dipping to 1.95 percent from 2.08 percent late on Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were 3-1/32 higher in price to yield 3.01 percent from 3.14 percent at Tuesday's close.

The safe-haven rally may have begun to dampen interest in new 10-year notes the Treasury is issuing as part of its quarterly refunding. The Treasury Department is preparing to auction $24 billion in 10-year Treasury notes at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Treasury dealers generally try to sell into the market ahead of an auction to drive down the price of the security being auctioned but safe-haven demand looked ready to overwhelm that move.

"Obviously, we've seen no concession yet for the auction," said Joseph Leary, a trader at Citigroup in New York.

"In the past you would have thought the concession would be of the order of 3 to 5 basis points, but with the news coming out of Europe overnight it's just been brushed aside. We will see some type of concession but it's going to be very close to the auction, like between 12:30 and 1."

Leary said without any sort of price concession the auction would go poorly, with its yield likely coming in higher than the open-market yield at the time. But, he added, a concession wouldn't guarantee a good auction.

"It's going to depend on the real money bid," he said. "The market wont' get a sense of that until three minutes before one o'clock."

David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at Williams Capital in New York, also had concerns.

"Given the magnitude and the speed with which we've gotten to this yield on 10s and 30s, I've got to believe there's going to be a little bit of circumspection going into the auction today." (Editing by Kenneth Barry)