* Treasuries pare gains as 10-year auction disappoints
* Treasury sells $24 billion at high yield of 2.03 pct
* Prices stay higher as Italy fears keep safe haven bid
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. Treasuries pared some
price gains on Italian debt fears after the Treasury had to pay
higher yields for a $24 billion sale of new 10-year notes.
The notes sold at a high yield of 2.03 percent, almost 3
basis points higher than where the debt was trading before the
auction.
The bid-to-cover ratio, which measures demand relative to
the amount of debt on offer, was 2.64 times, the lowest since
"It was a little bit on the disappointing side, but not a
shock," said James Newman, head of Treasury and Agency trading
at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York.
Some investors had anticipated the Treasury would need to
pay higher yields after renewed fears over Europe scuttled the
traditional auction set up, where dealers typically sell bonds
to prepare for the sale.
The notes yields US10YT=RR have rallied from 2.09 percent
on Tuesday, and from over 2.40 percent two weeks ago, as
investors lost confidence that the European leaders were near a
solution to the crisis.
The 10-year notes had rallied as low as 1.93 percent on
Wednesday as Italian borrowing costs topped 7 percent, raising
fears the euro zone's third-largest economy would need
emergency aid to finance its debt. They last traded at 1.99
percent.
Political turmoil in Italy has thrust it to the epicenter
of the worsening euro zone debt crisis this week as markets
worried about its ability to adopt reforms to cut its debt
burden and make its economy more competitive. see
Even with Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi promising to
step down, bond yields continued to rise, prompting Paris-based
clearing house LCH.Clearnet to raise margin requirements for
Italian government debt used as collateral. [ID:nL6E7M9124]
The Treasury will sell $16 billion in 30-year bonds
US30YT=RR on Thursday, the final of this week's $72 billion
in new issues.
