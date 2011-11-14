* Treasuries futures prices rise, cash notes prices fall

* European concerns persist as Italy forms new government

* European bond selling seen aiding U.S. bond demand

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 14 U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on Monday, though U.S. debt futures prices rose, as investors evaluated the effects of still stressed debt valuations in Italy even as the country made progress to form a new government.

Italy's president asked former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to form a government after a frenetic weekend during which parliament passed economic reforms and Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi stepped down. See, [ID:nL5E7ME019]

The move has raised some hopes that leaders will find a solution to the country's deficit and debt woes, and reduced some immediate demand for safe haven U.S. debt.

Concerns over the region remains heightened however, as Italian debt yields remain high and the spread between Spanish and French debt also widen relative to Germany.

"The high yields in Spain, Italy and France are keeping people on the sidelines," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

Italy successfully sold new debt on Monday, though the five-year bond auction priced with yields of 6.29 percent, up from 5.32 percent a month ago.

Banks that own European bonds have been increasingly dumping the debt as investors focus on the bank holdings, which has added to the pressure to the spiraling debt costs of European nations, and helped demand for U.S. bonds.

Treasuries "have a bid from stocks being a little weaker and a bid from continued selling of European debt, ex-Germany," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "There are lots of good reasons that the safe haven for treasuries still persist."

Treasury futures rose on Monday, and were last up TYv1 11/32 in price to 130.04.

Cash bond prices slipped, by contrast. Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last down 8/32 in price to yield 2.09 percent, up from 2.06 percent on Thursday. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)