By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 14 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as nervousness over the effects of Italy's still stressed debt valuations and weakening Spanish and French debt valuations boosted demand for safe haven U.S. bonds.

Italy's president asked former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to form a government after a frenetic weekend during which parliament passed economic reforms and Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi stepped down. See, [ID:nL5E7ME019]

The move raised some hopes that leaders will find a solution to the country's deficit and debt woes.

Concerns over the region remain heightened, however, as Italian debt yields remain elevated and the spread between Spanish and French debt also widened relative to Germany.

"The high yields in Spain, Italy and France are keeping people on the sidelines," said Jim Vogel, interest-rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

Italy successfully sold new debt on Monday, though the five-year bond auction priced with yields of 6.29 percent, up from 5.32 percent a month ago.

"It's a modestly disappointing market reaction to being able to get by that hurdle," said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

Banks that own European bonds have been increasingly dumping the debt as investors focus on the bank holdings, which has added to the pressure to the spiraling debt costs of European nations, and helped spur demand for U.S. bonds.

Treasuries "have a bid from stocks being a little weaker and a bid from continued selling of European debt, ex-Germany," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "There are lots of good reasons that the safe haven for Treasuries still persists."

Counterparty risk concerns were also elevated, with two-year swap spreads widening to levels last seen over a year ago.

Two-year interest rate swap spreads USD2YTS=TWEB, which are seen as a proxy for bank counterparty risk, widened 2.75 basis points to 47.25 basis points -- the widest level since June 2010.

Treasury futures rose on Monday, and were last up TYv1 24/32 in price at 130.18.

Cash bond prices also rose. Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up in 7/32 in price to yield 2.03 percent, down from 2.06 percent on Thursday.

The U.S. Treasury bond market was closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrew Hay)