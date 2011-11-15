NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. Treasuries slightly pared price gains on Tuesday after data showed U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October and a gauge of manufacturing in New York state rose in November.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 10/32 in price to yield 2.02 percent, after earlier trading at yields of around 2.00 percent. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)